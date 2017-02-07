Bill changing city gunfire restrictions to be watered down

Opposition to a bill changing a landmark 2000 law that made random or celebratory gunfire a felony has prompted its sponsor to substantially water down his proposal.
Republican Rep. Tony Rivero pulled House Bill 2287 from a scheduled debate Tuesday.
Rivero says he now plans to leave in place the current ban on shooting within 1 mile of an occupied structure. His original proposal lowered that to ¼ mile but was opposed by police and prosecutor groups.
Rivero says he still wants changes to the legal standard required to prosecute someone for firing a gun inside city limits. He's concerned that people can be prosecuted for accidentally shooting their guns.
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery said last month that he knew of no prosecutions for accidental discharges.
