February 7, 2017 8:14 PM

Proposed updates to election laws OK'd in Mississippi House

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

Proposals to update some Mississippi election laws are advancing in the Legislature.

The House passed two bills Tuesday, sending them to the Senate.

House Bill 373 would authorize online, first-time voter registration for people with a valid Mississippi driver's license.

House Bill 1054 would create a group to study a system to restore voting rights for people convicted of nonviolent felonies such as forgery or receiving stolen property.

Under current law, an ex-convict must ask a legislator to sponsor a bill to restore his or her voting rights, and it must be approved by a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate. Only a few of the bills are filed each year. The study group would make recommendations for lawmakers to consider in 2018.

