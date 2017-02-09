Eugene councilors weigh bans on dogs, smoking in downtown

Officials in Eugene are considering bans on dogs and smoking in public places in the city's downtown area.
The Register-Guard reports (http://bit.ly/2ltnMV0 ) that the City Council voted Wednesday to schedule public hearings on the two bans for later this month.
The vote comes after dozens of residents and business owners urged the council at a meeting last month to address problems with loiterers in downtown Eugene.
One of the proposed ordinances would ban owners from bringing dogs to the area, except those who live and work in the area. K9 officers and service dogs would also be exempt.
The other measure seeks to expand the public smoking ban in some outdoor areas, such as parks, to include sidewalks and alleyways.
The public hearings have been set for Feb. 27.
