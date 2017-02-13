Big crowd at Iowa Capitol for collective bargaining hearing

0:34 Nice day to get a Valentine Pause

2:43 Tax reassessment: A boon for Trump National Golf Club and a loss for North Carolina county

2:02 Cornelius Black History Month Celebration

0:29 Franklin Graham: Rain at inauguration a 'sign of God's blessing'

3:36 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!"

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE raids

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

2:22 Levine Museum exhibit seeks understanding of protests