Governor's proposed gun permit fees come under fire

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines

0:21 CMS students stage walkouts

0:28 Student video of South Meck High School protest

1:25 Lisette Baumgardner discusses contractor damage to her home

1:37 Over 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:59 Dorothy Counts Scoggins speaks

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE arrests

1:02 Two churches talk about the movie, Selma