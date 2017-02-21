Police say newly freed gang member killed California officer

2:50 Gov. Cooper announces teacher pay plan Pause

0:16 Kevin Olsen leaves jail

2:45 Showcase of Woodcarvings

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

2:08 Feeding the Children

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants