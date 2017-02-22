National Politics

February 22, 2017 7:34 PM

Lawsuit over Utah school laws involving gays

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

A federal judge has agreed to put on hold a lawsuit challenging Utah state laws that restrict positive talk about homosexuality in schools until state lawmakers decide on a proposal that could resolve the issue.

U.S. District Judge Dee Benson on Wednesday granted a joint request from both sides in the lawsuit.

A proposal to strip state law of language that bans the "advocacy of homosexuality" in schools was passed unanimously Tuesday by a Senate committee and next goes to the full Senate.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights and Equality Utah sued the state education board last fall, saying the law creates a "chilling culture of silence that stigmatizes LGBTQ students."

Judge Benson says if the bill becomes law, the two sides must meet to discuss if the lawsuit is still necessary.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos