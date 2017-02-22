Praise, criticism follow transgender bathroom decision

0:37 Lincoln University entertains at CIAA Tournament Pause

1:14 Health director apologizes

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

1:15 C-130s last deployment

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

0:44 Surgeon surprised when a coyote followed him into work

2:45 Showcase of Woodcarvings

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges