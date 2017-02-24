Metro Phoenix sheriff reverses week-old immigrant jail rule

In a reversal of a one-week-old policy, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says he will turn over immigrants found to be in violation of U.S. immigration law who are locked up in his jails to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.
Penzone said in a statement late Friday that he was advised that the county has the "legal authority" to transfer those found to be in violation of federal immigration statutes to ICE agents at the jail, even after their release dates.
The rule Penzone announced Feb. 17 ended a policy by his predecessor Joe Arpaio, the longtime metropolitan Phoenix sheriff who was widely criticized for his immigration tactics.
Penzone said after meeting with ICE officials and receiving a legal review he sought from County Attorney Bill Montgomery, he agreed to the change.
