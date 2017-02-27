Lawmaker targets taxpayer dollars for post-election parties

A Republican legislator wants to ban taxpayer money from flowing to post-election celebrations.
The bill would prohibit candidates from using the Maine Clean Election Fund for parties following elections.
The fund makes public money available to qualifying candidates.
The Associated Press's review of campaign finance reports found candidates said they spent more than $11,000 on food for campaign events and volunteers in the month after the election.
Publicly-funded candidates accounted for 70 percent of those expenditures.
Republican Ron Collins is sponsoring the bill, which has also received supported from several Democrats.
Collins said his opponent in the November campaign used $500 for a post-election celebration. The lawmaker's called public funding for such parties a clear abuse of the system.
A public hearing is set for Monday.
Comments