State senate all in favor of legislation protecting dogs

The Washington state Senate has unanimously passed a bill that sets standards for when and how dogs can be left on a leash.
Senate Bill 5356 passed on Tuesday and now heads to the House for consideration.
Under the measure, if a dog owner or guardian decides to leave their canine for a period of time, they must provide them with proper food, water, and shelter and give him or her enough space to move around without becoming tangled. It also gives animal care and control officers the right to issue a civil infraction or warning for inhumane animal tethering.
