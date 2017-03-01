White House staff told to preserve Russia-related materials

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail Pause

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

0:48 Republic Services

1:32 Why are reported sexual assaults so high at 2 area colleges?

1:58 Brian Moynihan talks about HB2

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees

1:33 Time for a new home for Time Out Youth

0:25 Woman shot in North Charlotte motel