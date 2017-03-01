Bill to create national park in Idaho introduced

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift Pause

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

0:47 Heavy rain arrives in Charlotte

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

0:48 Republic Services

1:32 Why are reported sexual assaults so high at 2 area colleges?

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees

0:33 Man arrested outside Bank of America Stadium