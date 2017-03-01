The Latest: Chief disappointed by pace of injured tot case

The Latest on a police commission meeting on a case involving a toddler severely injured at day care run by an officer's wife (all times local):
3:15 p.m.
Honolulu Police Department Acting Chief Cary Okimoto says he's disappointed by the pace of an investigation involving a toddler who was severely injured at a day care run by an officer's wife.
Okimoto tells the police commission Wednesday that the investigation didn't move quickly enough.
Chelsea and Rey Valiente believe the baby sitter's police connection is the reason there have been no arrests two years after their son Peyton suffered a brain injury from forceful shaking.
The department is asking prosecutors to look at options for prosecuting the case. But Assistant Chief Richard Robinson says he's not confident there will be enough proof. He says it will be a difficult case to resurrect.
The case has added more scrutiny to a department whose chief retired amid a federal investigation into allegations of corruption and civil rights abuses.
midnight
The parents of a toddler severely injured at a day care run by a Honolulu officer's wife are eager to hear what department brass will tell the police commission about how the case was handled.
Commissioners expect an update Wednesday on a case that has added more scrutiny to a department whose chief was recently pushed to retire amid a federal investigation into allegations of corruption and civil rights abuses.
Acting Chief Cary Okimoto ordered an administrative inquiry to see whether the department followed investigative procedures and policies.
The Valientes say they plan to attend Wednesday's meeting.
