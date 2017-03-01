Larimer jail deputy resigns following internal investigation

A Larimer County jail deputy has resigned after an internal investigation found she showed an inmate contact information of the victim involved in the inmate's court case.
The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2mvnFw2 ) that the deputy also violated other jail policies.
A press release from the sheriff's office identified the deputy as 37-year-old Bethanie Williamson. It says she accessed the reported victim's contact information via the Colorado State Courts Data Access website.
The investigation determined the information accessed by the deputy in front of the inmate was not used to commit any suspicious or criminal acts.
Comments