Phoenix police fatally shoot armed man at apartment building

Police in Phoenix say officers have fatally shot an armed man during a confrontation at an apartment building.
Officers were called to the Sky Harbor Inn apartments around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to assist adult probation officers in contacting a 27-year-old man who had violated his probation.
Police saw the man on a second-floor landing and surrounded him in a way where he wouldn't be able to escape.
The man was found to have a gun and police say he refused to listen to officers' commands to drop the weapon.
Police say he pointed the gun at officers and was shot.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His name hasn't been released yet.
Police say no officers were injured in the incident.
