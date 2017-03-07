Firefighter suspended over racist Facebook post

Officials in Westchester County have suspended a firefighter for posting a racist message on Facebook.
The Journal News reports (http://lohud.us/2mZXA53 ) that Yonkers city officials suspended Richard LaPeruta on Friday after seeing the post earlier in the week. City officials say LaPeruta posted an image showing an African-American man with an ape along with a message about the firefighter exam.
Mayor Mike Spano says LaPeruta disrespected the city's diverse population and other firefighters. A spokesperson for mayor's office says Spano will seek the firefighter's termination.
LaPeruta is a 22-year veteran of the department. Firefighter union president Barry McGoey says the claim of misconduct is an internal matter and did not offer to comment on it.
