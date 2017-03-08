Small town Nevada judge to fight 11 disciplinary charges

0:50 Cop involved shooting Pause

3:22 Braxton Winston to commissioners: 'Protect us. Speak for us.'

0:33 Woman burned, two dogs dead in house fire

1:53 Giraffe does warm weather happy dance

2:34 Winter Storm brings sleet and snow to Charlotte region

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:45 Karen Simon talks about the effects of solitary confinement

2:27 Thelma Lou turns 90

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte