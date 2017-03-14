New Ohio appeals process used to seek denied public records

1:13 Will peaches be the pits? Pause

2:34 Mother talks about golf cart arrest at Bald Head Island

0:52 I-77 toll lane construction ramps up near uptown

0:50 Snow in Charlotte Sunday morning

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

1:28 1 man shot during Charlotte protests over officer-involved shooting

1:32 Why are reported sexual assaults so high at 2 area colleges?

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home