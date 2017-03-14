Sen. Joe Manchin to participate in 4 town halls this week

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin plans to participate in four town hall meetings being organized by constituents this week.
The West Virginia Democrat says in a news release that first two meetings will be held Thursday morning at the Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center in Martinsburg and that evening at the LaBelle Theater in South Charleston.
Manchin will head to the Keith Albee Theater in Huntington on Friday afternoon, then participate in a gathering Saturday afternoon at the Waterfront Conference Center in Morgantown.
