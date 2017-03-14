Sheriff's drone finds teens who fled military-style program

1:13 Will peaches be the pits? Pause

2:34 Mother talks about golf cart arrest at Bald Head Island

0:52 I-77 toll lane construction ramps up near uptown

1:32 Why are reported sexual assaults so high at 2 area colleges?

3:36 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!"

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts