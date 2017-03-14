Arizona Supreme Court rejects minimum wage challenge

The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to a minimum wage increase approved by voters in the November election.
Tuesday's brief order from the high court says the seven justices unanimously rejected the challenge from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other business groups.
The groups argued that higher state costs for elderly and disabled care trigger a state Constitutional provision requiring a new funding source.
Arizona Attorney general Mark Brnovich's office and the backers of Proposition 206 argued before the court last week that the increased costs were indirect and didn't require new funding.
Low-wage workers got an increase to a minimum $10 per hour from $8.05 on Jan. 1.
