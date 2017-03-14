Tillerson shuns all but conservative website on Asia tour

0:44 PETA protests UniverSoul Circus in Charlotte Pause

1:06 Candice Bergen adds her artwork to handbags

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

2:34 Mother talks about golf cart arrest at Bald Head Island

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:52 I-77 toll lane construction ramps up near uptown

1:14 Health director apologizes, but doesn't explain failure to notify women about abnormal Pap smears

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts