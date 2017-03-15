Former rival to Virginia speaker considering another run

A former tea party favorite who tried unsuccessfully to unseat one of the most powerful Republicans in Virginia is considering taking another run at elected office.
The Free Lance-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2nkXNDB ) former Stafford County Supervisor Susan Stimpson may run again for a seat in the House of Delegates.
Stimpson lost to House Speaker William J. Howell in a GOP primary in 2015. Howell recently announced his plans to retire and Stimpson is considering another run for the seat.
Stimpson was arrested last year for trespassing at a grocery store and at an airport. Stimpson said the arrests the result of erratic behavior brought on by the use of phentermine, a prescription diet pill.
She said she's got a healthier lifestyle and would promote improvements in health care if elected.
