March 15, 2017 1:59 AM

Former rival to Virginia speaker considering another run

The Associated Press
FREDERICKSBURG, Va.

A former tea party favorite who tried unsuccessfully to unseat one of the most powerful Republicans in Virginia is considering taking another run at elected office.

The Free Lance-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2nkXNDB ) former Stafford County Supervisor Susan Stimpson may run again for a seat in the House of Delegates.

Stimpson lost to House Speaker William J. Howell in a GOP primary in 2015. Howell recently announced his plans to retire and Stimpson is considering another run for the seat.

Stimpson was arrested last year for trespassing at a grocery store and at an airport. Stimpson said the arrests the result of erratic behavior brought on by the use of phentermine, a prescription diet pill.

She said she's got a healthier lifestyle and would promote improvements in health care if elected.

