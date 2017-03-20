Cameron jokes he doesn't have to hear Trump wiretaps anymore

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron jokes that he doesn't have to listen to President Donald Trump's wiretapped conversations anymore.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2mmR4sM) that Cameron addressed more than 2,000 people at Brown University on Monday. He says he's optimistic that shared American and British values of freedom, equality and justice will prevail over nationalism and isolation.
Cameron resigned last year after failing to convince Britons to remain in the European Union in a June referendum. Britain announced Monday that it formally begins its exit on March 29.
Cameron said not having to hear Trump's wiretaps is an advantage of leaving office, then dead-panned: "Just to be clear, that's a joke."
His quip referenced unsubstantiated White House suggestions that British intelligence might have helped former President Barack Obama spy on Trump.
