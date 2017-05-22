National Politics

May 22, 2017 5:33 AM

GOP businesswoman Lena Epstein to run for Senate in Michigan

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

Republican businesswoman Lena Epstein (LEE'-nuh EP'-steen) is running for U.S. Senate in Michigan.

In her announcement Monday, the 35-year-old said Michigan is ready for another outsider with business experience after helping elect Donald Trump president.

Epstein is a third-generation co-owner of Vesco Oil Corp., a large distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants based in the Detroit suburb of Southfield. The political newcomer has not held elective office but was a co-chair of Trump's Michigan campaign.

She says in a statement that "politicians have failed us" and she will "take the fight directly to" Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat who is expected to seek a fourth term in 2018 and who coasted to re-election in 2006 and 2012.

Epstein is the first Republican to enter the Senate race.

___

Online:

http://www.lenaforsenate.com/

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NC nurses join rally in D.C.

NC nurses join rally in D.C. 2:19

NC nurses join rally in D.C.

Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama 2:45

Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

President Obama's Commutations 1:35

President Obama's Commutations

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos