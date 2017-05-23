National Politics

May 23, 2017 10:36 PM

Tempe police: Mesa councilman had high blood-alcohol level

The Associated Press
MESA, Ariz.

Tempe police say a Mesa city councilman arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated had a blood-alcohol level of 0.22 percent, nearly three times the state's legal limit for drivers.

Ryan Winkle was given a criminal citation for DUI on May 7 after the car he was driving was reportedly weaving in the roadway before it was pulled over by Tempe police.

Police say the city prosecutor's office will be following up on possible additional charges.

Last week, Winkle announced he's taking a voluntary leave of absence and will undergo counseling as he works to resolve his legal issues.

Winkle also apologized to his fellow city council members, Mayor John Giles and "the children and young people of Mesa" and asked voters for their forgiveness.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NC nurses join rally in D.C.

NC nurses join rally in D.C. 2:19

NC nurses join rally in D.C.

Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama 2:45

Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

President Obama's Commutations 1:35

President Obama's Commutations

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos