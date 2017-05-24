Ohio court disbars attorney for impersonating colleague

The Ohio Supreme Court is disbarring an attorney who was disciplined for impersonating a former colleague and practicing after his law license was suspended.
The court voted 6-0 to disbar Robert Hoskins, with one justice not participating. The court says Hoskins has a pattern of "deliberately and repeatedly violating" court orders.
Documents filed by the court's Board of Professional Conduct show Hoskins faced a 60-day suspension in April 2015, but he continued to practice. In one case, Hoskins used an email address with the name of his former colleague.
Documents show Hoskins tried to send a letter from a psychologist to the board. The Board rejected the letter, calling it "insufficient."
Hoskins told The Cincinnati Enquirer he resigned weeks ago but declined to comment further.
