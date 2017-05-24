National Politics

May 24, 2017 7:42 AM

Police: 2 killed in crash in central NY were husband, wife

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, N.Y.

Authorities say the two people killed in a one-car accident on a rural central New York road earlier this week were a husband and wife.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old James A. Graham II and 24-year-old Kali Lackey-Graham were traveling on a road in the town of Lincoln Monday morning when their car left the road and crashed into a tree.

A passing motorist spotted the crash around 9:15 a.m. and called 911. Deputies say the both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred a few miles north of the couple's home in Morrisville.

Deputies say speeding caused the crash, although it's not clear exactly how fast Graham was driving. Police say Graham and Lackey-Graham were both wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

