Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and not the next

Pope Francis joked with First Lady Melania Trump upon their meeting at the Vatican on May 24. He pointed to the President and asked her, "What are you feeding him, potica?" Potica is a traditional Slovenian dessert, a favorite of Pope Francis. Vatican TV