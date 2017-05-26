In this May 23, 2017, photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, left, and his wife Ivanka Trump watch during a visit by President Donald Trump to Yad Vashem to honor the victims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem. The Washington Post is reporting that the FBI is investigating meetings that Trump’s son-in-law, Kushner, had in December 2016, with Russian officials. Kushner, a key White House adviser, had meetings late last year with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, and Russian banker Sergey Gorkov.
National Politics

May 26, 2017 3:18 AM

Lawyer says Kushner willing to cooperate with investigators

By MATTHEW DALY and CHAD DAY Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A lawyer for President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser says Jared Kushner is willing to cooperate with federal investigators looking into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

News media report that the FBI is investigating meetings Kushner had in December with Russian officials.

In a statement issued Thursday, attorney Jamie Gorelick (gaw-REH'-lihk) says Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. Gorelick says Kushner will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.

The chairman of the House oversight committee has asked the FBI to turn over more documents about former Director James Comey's interactions with the White House and Justice Department. The committee also is seeking materials dating back nearly four years to the Obama administration.

