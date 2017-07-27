Leaders of Trump's Indiana campaign boost Rokita

National Politics

Two Republicans who oversaw President Donald Trump's Indiana campaign are suggesting Rep. Todd Rokita would be a good candidate for Senate.

Former Indiana Republican Party Chairman Rex Early and GOP operative Tony Samuel say Rokita has been an unwavering supporter of the president.

The two made the comments in a letter released Thursday.

Rokita hasn't formally announced he's running for Senate but is hiring key campaign staff for an anticipated bid.

Fellow GOP Rep. Luke Messer announced Wednesday that he's running. Greg Pence, the brother of Vice President Mike Pence, is serving as the chairman of Messer's fundraising efforts.

Early was chairman of Trump's Indiana campaign, while Samuel served as its vice chairman.

