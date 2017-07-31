Supreme Court case: Hope for Idaho teens sentenced to life?

FILE - In this Tuesday Dec. 7, 2010 file photo, convicted murderer Sarah Johnson listens to her attorney, Christopher Simms, during her court hearing in Twin Falls, Idaho, to have her 2005 conviction for murdering her parents overturned. Simms says Johnson was unfairly convicted of killing her parents in 2003, at the age of 16, because police investigators failed to consider other suspects and a previous defense attorney who was unprepared. The Times-News via AP Ashley Smith