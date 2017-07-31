Supreme Court ruling: Hope for Oklahoma juvenile lifers?

This Nov. 7, 2016 photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Chancey Luna. Dozens of Oklahoma inmates serving life in prison without parole for crimes committed as minors now have a chance for freedom following a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year, but seeking a second chance isn't a speedy process in this tough-on-crime state. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals spelled out new sentencing guidelines late last year when it tossed the life-without-parole sentence of Luna, who was 16 when he fatally shot Christopher Lane, 22, a college baseball player from Australia who was jogging in Duncan. Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)