Prosecutor tells police to ignore rule that may target Jews

A New Jersey prosecutor has ordered a town's police department to ignore a new ordinance that he says could illegally target Orthodox Jews from New York.
Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal told Mahwah Police Chief James Batelli to ignore the ordinance banning non-state residents from township parks.
Grewal's letter comes after the town ordered a New York Jewish community to stop installing PVC piping to make a ritual border on utility poles.
The Record reports (https://njersy.co/2tPEBkU ) the township adopted the ordinance last month with the aim of curbing the number of outsiders. Council President Rob Hermansen says the ordinance was not targeting Jews.
In a directive to Mahwah Police Chief James Batelli, Grewal warned a new ordinance could lead to racial profiling and unlawful searches.
