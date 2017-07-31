Arkansas panel halts action on juvenile lifers' sentences

This March 16, 2017 photo provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows Brandon Hardman at the Cummins Unit prison in Varner, Ark. Hardman was convicted of capital murder at age 16 and received a mandatory sentence of life without parole following his conviction in 2002. The U.S. Supreme Court has said mandatory no-parole terms are unconstitutional for juvenile offenders. Arkansas Department of Correction via AP)