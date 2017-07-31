AP Investigation: A patchwork of justice for juvenile lifers

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This combination of photos made available by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows a younger Bobby Hines and in November 2015. When he was 15, just out of eighth grade, he was in court answering for his role in the murder of a man over a friend's drug debt. He did not fire the deadly shot, but when he and two others confronted 21-year-old James Warren, Hines said something like, "Let him have it," words that sealed his conviction and punishment: mandatory life with no chance for parole.
MDOC via AP)
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This photo provided by the American Civil Liberties Union in July 2017 shows a school identification card for Bobby Hines. When he was 15, just out of eighth grade, he was in court answering for his role in the murder of a man over a friend's drug debt. He did not fire the deadly shot, but when he and two others confronted 21-year-old James Warren, Hines said something like, "Let him have it," words that sealed his conviction and punishment: mandatory life with no chance for parole. At 43, he returned for a resentencing hearing this spring and is set to be paroled in September.
ACLU via AP)
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this 2014 photo provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Bobby Hines holds a certificate for his 40 Days of Peace Training Program graduation at the F.C. Brooks and West Shoreline Correctional Facilities in Muskegon Heights, Mich. At left is Warden Mary Berghuis and at right is Kit Cummings, founder of The Power of Peace Project. In his first decade in prison, Hines racked up about a dozen misconduct tickets, many for fighting. But he eventually settled down, comforted by his mother, Gracie. He earned his GED certificate, enrolled in self-improvement programs and developed a reputation as a solid worker in maintenance, kitchen and recreation jobs.
MDOC via AP)
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 photo, Bobby Hines, with his attorney Valerie Newman, stand before Judge Cynthia Gray Hathaway during a resentencing hearing in Detroit for the 1989 murder of James Warren. "As a man, I take full ownership for what I did," he tells the judge. "I tore their family up, and I didn't even realize what I was doing."
Carlos Osorio
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 image made from video, Henry Carpenter Warren Jr. addresses the court during a resentencing hearing for his son's killer, Bobby Hines, seated left, at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit. Warren says Hines "was punished excessively. ... He can go home today."
Carlos Osorio
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 image from video, Valencia Warren Gibbs, addresses the court during a hearing for her brother's killer, Bobby Hines, at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit. Gibbs and family have forgiven Hines for the murder of her brother, James Warren.
Carlos Osorio
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 photo, Valencia Warren Gibbs, standing next to her father, Henry Carpenter Warren Jr., speaks to reporters at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit. Gibbs and her family have forgiven Bobby Hines for the 1989 murder of her brother, James Warren. "He was 15 years old," she said during Hines' resentencing hearing. "I forgave him the day that it happened. ... I want him to be out. I want him to give himself a chance that he didn't give himself ... that day."
Carlos Osorio
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This combination of photos from the Lawrence County Alabama Sheriff's Office and the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Evan Miller on Nov. 4, 2005 and later. Miller was convicted at the age of 14 for the 2003 murder of Cole Cannon.
The Decatur Daily via AP
Lawrence County Alabama Sheriff's Office, Alabama Department of Corrections
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Oct. 20, 2006 photo, Evan Miller, right, is escorted to the Lawrence County Courthouse in Moulton, Ala. Miller and another teen beat Cole Cannon with a baseball bat before setting fire to Cannon's trailer with him inside. At a resentencing hearing in March 2017, Miller's lawyers cited his childhood of physical abuse and neglect and argued that at 14, his brain wasn't fully developed. The prosecution said his actions were those of an adult who acted mercilessly.
The Decatur Daily via AP)
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Candy Cheatham, daughter of murder victim Cole Cannon, holds a photo of him in Decatur, Ala., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. At a March 2017 resentencing hearing, Evan Miller apologized to Cannon's family, but the victim's daughter, Cheatham, rejected that as insincere, "empty words." She testified of nightmares and despair. "To bring this up and make the victims' families relive this, that's being cruel and unusual," she says.
Butch Dill
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Candy Cheatham, daughter of murder victim Cole Cannon, sits for a photo in Decatur, Ala., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. At a March 2017 resentencing hearing, Evan Miller apologized to Cannon's family, but the victim's daughter, Cheatham, rejected that as insincere, "empty words." She testified of nightmares and despair. "To bring this up and make the victims' families relive this, that's being cruel and unusual," she says.
Butch Dill
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this March 15, 2017 photo, Evan Miller, foreground, is escorted to the Lawrence County Courthouse in Moulton, Ala. Miller was convicted at the age of 14 for the 2003 murder of Cole Cannon. At the resentencing hearing, Miller's lawyers cited his childhood of physical abuse and neglect and argued that at 14, his brain wasn't fully developed. The prosecution said his actions were those of an adult who acted mercilessly.
The Decatur Daily via AP
John Godbey
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017 photo, Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Cooper speaks during an interview in her office next to her statue of "Lady Justice" in Pontiac, Mich. Cooper argues that all her juvenile lifer cases are rare since they comprise just a small portion of all the criminal cases her office has handled over many years. She is seeking new natural life sentences in 44 of 49 of the county's juvenile lifer cases.
Carlos Osorio
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This undated photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections in July 2017 shows Kempis Songster. He was a 15-year-old runaway when he joined another teen in the 1987 Philadelphia drug house stabbing of 17-year-old Anjo Pryce, a fellow gang member. At trial, Songster turned down a prosecutor's offer that would have likely seen him do eight to 10 years in prison. "I think they were the youngest guys I ever prosecuted for murder. You walk in there and see that they're children and you say, 'Wait a minute,'" says Jack McMahon, who offered the long-ago plea deal and chalks up Songster's refusal to youthful bravado. Now a defense attorney, McMahon had offered to testify for him.
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This combination of photos made available by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows Jennifer M. Pruitt in 1993 and in July 2013. In 1993 she targeted her 75-year-old neighbor for robbery and then stood by as an accomplice stabbed Elmer Heichel to death. When Pruitt got life without parole at the age of 17, the law provided only one other choice for punishment _ sentencing Pruitt as a juvenile, which meant just three years of court supervision.
MDOC via AP)
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this circa 2007 photo from the Michigan Department of Corrections, Jennifer Pruitt celebrates her graduation from a career tech class at the Robert Scott Correctional Facility in Plymouth, Mich.
Robyn Frankel via AP
Michigan Department of Corrections
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This 2010 photo shows Judge Fred Mester in Waterford, Mich. In 2016, the former judge, who imposed Jennifer Pruitt's life-without-parole sentence in 1993, visited her in prison, saying he found "a new person." He wrote letters to the prosecutor and a new judge, praising Pruitt for pursuing an education, tutoring others and counseling fellow inmates.
Detroit News via AP
Charles V. Tines
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This combination of photos made available by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows a younger Ahmad Rashad Williams and in April 2014. Williams' mother, a crack addict, died when he was 10. His grandmother, who raised him in Grand Rapids, Mich., died soon after. By the time Williams shot and killed Derek Pimpleton in a dispute over marijuana, he was smoking it every day and regularly skipping school. Both boys were 15.
MDOC via AP)
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Friday, Sept. 30, 2016 photo, Ahmad Williams, center, appears for his resentencing hearing at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich. Williams was convicted in the 1988 fatal shooting of Derrick Pimpleton. "I didn't think for myself. I was basically a follower," Williams said from prison. He wanted to imitate older guys who took and sold drugs in his neighborhood, he said, because "I thought that was fun. ... I was doing what I thought a regular 15 year old would do."
The Grand Rapids Press via AP
Cory Morse
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 31, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Friday, Sept. 30, 2016 photo, Ahmad Williams listens as Danneka Cooper, the sister of Derrick Pimpleton, gives a victim's statement during Williams' resentencing hearing at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich. Cooper testified that 18 years wasn't enough time to make up for her family's loss. "He broke my mother's heart," she said. Williams, who was 15 at the time of the killing, apologized. His new sentence makes him eligible for parole in 2024.
The Grand Rapids Press via AP
Cory Morse
This combination of photos shows shows younger and older photos of "juvenile lifers," top row from left, William Washington, Jennifer M. Pruitt and John Sam Hall; middle row from left, Damion Lavoial Todd, Ahmad Rashad Williams and Evan Miller; bottom row from left, Giovanni Reid, Johnny Antoine Beck, and Bobby Hines. During the late 1980 and into the 1990s, many states enacted laws to punish juvenile criminals like adults and the U.S. became an international outlier, sentencing offenders under 18 to live out their lives in prison for homicide and, sometimes, rape, kidnapping, armed robbery.
Michigan Department of Corrections, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Lawrence County Alabama Sheriff's Office, Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)
This combination of photos made available by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows a younger Bobby Hines and in November 2015. When he was 15, just out of eighth grade, he was in court answering for his role in the murder of a man over a friend's drug debt. He did not fire the deadly shot, but when he and two others confronted 21-year-old James Warren, Hines said something like, "Let him have it," words that sealed his conviction and punishment: mandatory life with no chance for parole.
MDOC via AP)
This photo provided by the American Civil Liberties Union in July 2017 shows a school identification card for Bobby Hines. When he was 15, just out of eighth grade, he was in court answering for his role in the murder of a man over a friend's drug debt. He did not fire the deadly shot, but when he and two others confronted 21-year-old James Warren, Hines said something like, "Let him have it," words that sealed his conviction and punishment: mandatory life with no chance for parole. At 43, he returned for a resentencing hearing this spring and is set to be paroled in September.
ACLU via AP)
In this 2014 photo provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Bobby Hines holds a certificate for his 40 Days of Peace Training Program graduation at the F.C. Brooks and West Shoreline Correctional Facilities in Muskegon Heights, Mich. At left is Warden Mary Berghuis and at right is Kit Cummings, founder of The Power of Peace Project. In his first decade in prison, Hines racked up about a dozen misconduct tickets, many for fighting. But he eventually settled down, comforted by his mother, Gracie. He earned his GED certificate, enrolled in self-improvement programs and developed a reputation as a solid worker in maintenance, kitchen and recreation jobs.
MDOC via AP)
In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 photo, Bobby Hines, with his attorney Valerie Newman, stand before Judge Cynthia Gray Hathaway during a resentencing hearing in Detroit for the 1989 murder of James Warren. "As a man, I take full ownership for what I did," he tells the judge. "I tore their family up, and I didn't even realize what I was doing."
Carlos Osorio
AP Photo
In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 image made from video, Henry Carpenter Warren Jr. addresses the court during a resentencing hearing for his son's killer, Bobby Hines, seated left, at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit. Warren says Hines "was punished excessively. ... He can go home today."
Carlos Osorio
AP Photo
In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 image from video, Valencia Warren Gibbs, addresses the court during a hearing for her brother's killer, Bobby Hines, at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit. Gibbs and family have forgiven Hines for the murder of her brother, James Warren.
Carlos Osorio
AP Photo
In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 photo, Valencia Warren Gibbs, standing next to her father, Henry Carpenter Warren Jr., speaks to reporters at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit. Gibbs and her family have forgiven Bobby Hines for the 1989 murder of her brother, James Warren. "He was 15 years old," she said during Hines' resentencing hearing. "I forgave him the day that it happened. ... I want him to be out. I want him to give himself a chance that he didn't give himself ... that day."
Carlos Osorio
AP Photo
This combination of photos from the Lawrence County Alabama Sheriff's Office and the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Evan Miller on Nov. 4, 2005 and later. Miller was convicted at the age of 14 for the 2003 murder of Cole Cannon.
The Decatur Daily via AP
Lawrence County Alabama Sheriff's Office, Alabama Department of Corrections
In this Oct. 20, 2006 photo, Evan Miller, right, is escorted to the Lawrence County Courthouse in Moulton, Ala. Miller and another teen beat Cole Cannon with a baseball bat before setting fire to Cannon's trailer with him inside. At a resentencing hearing in March 2017, Miller's lawyers cited his childhood of physical abuse and neglect and argued that at 14, his brain wasn't fully developed. The prosecution said his actions were those of an adult who acted mercilessly.
The Decatur Daily via AP)
Candy Cheatham, daughter of murder victim Cole Cannon, holds a photo of him in Decatur, Ala., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. At a March 2017 resentencing hearing, Evan Miller apologized to Cannon's family, but the victim's daughter, Cheatham, rejected that as insincere, "empty words." She testified of nightmares and despair. "To bring this up and make the victims' families relive this, that's being cruel and unusual," she says.
Butch Dill
AP Photo
Candy Cheatham, daughter of murder victim Cole Cannon, sits for a photo in Decatur, Ala., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. At a March 2017 resentencing hearing, Evan Miller apologized to Cannon's family, but the victim's daughter, Cheatham, rejected that as insincere, "empty words." She testified of nightmares and despair. "To bring this up and make the victims' families relive this, that's being cruel and unusual," she says.
Butch Dill
AP Photo
In this March 15, 2017 photo, Evan Miller, foreground, is escorted to the Lawrence County Courthouse in Moulton, Ala. Miller was convicted at the age of 14 for the 2003 murder of Cole Cannon. At the resentencing hearing, Miller's lawyers cited his childhood of physical abuse and neglect and argued that at 14, his brain wasn't fully developed. The prosecution said his actions were those of an adult who acted mercilessly.
The Decatur Daily via AP
John Godbey
In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017 photo, Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Cooper speaks during an interview in her office next to her statue of "Lady Justice" in Pontiac, Mich. Cooper argues that all her juvenile lifer cases are rare since they comprise just a small portion of all the criminal cases her office has handled over many years. She is seeking new natural life sentences in 44 of 49 of the county's juvenile lifer cases.
Carlos Osorio
AP Photo
This undated photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections in July 2017 shows Kempis Songster. He was a 15-year-old runaway when he joined another teen in the 1987 Philadelphia drug house stabbing of 17-year-old Anjo Pryce, a fellow gang member. At trial, Songster turned down a prosecutor's offer that would have likely seen him do eight to 10 years in prison. "I think they were the youngest guys I ever prosecuted for murder. You walk in there and see that they're children and you say, 'Wait a minute,'" says Jack McMahon, who offered the long-ago plea deal and chalks up Songster's refusal to youthful bravado. Now a defense attorney, McMahon had offered to testify for him.
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)
This combination of photos made available by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows Jennifer M. Pruitt in 1993 and in July 2013. In 1993 she targeted her 75-year-old neighbor for robbery and then stood by as an accomplice stabbed Elmer Heichel to death. When Pruitt got life without parole at the age of 17, the law provided only one other choice for punishment _ sentencing Pruitt as a juvenile, which meant just three years of court supervision.
MDOC via AP)
In this circa 2007 photo from the Michigan Department of Corrections, Jennifer Pruitt celebrates her graduation from a career tech class at the Robert Scott Correctional Facility in Plymouth, Mich.
Robyn Frankel via AP
Michigan Department of Corrections
This 2010 photo shows Judge Fred Mester in Waterford, Mich. In 2016, the former judge, who imposed Jennifer Pruitt's life-without-parole sentence in 1993, visited her in prison, saying he found "a new person." He wrote letters to the prosecutor and a new judge, praising Pruitt for pursuing an education, tutoring others and counseling fellow inmates.
Detroit News via AP
Charles V. Tines
This combination of photos made available by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows a younger Ahmad Rashad Williams and in April 2014. Williams' mother, a crack addict, died when he was 10. His grandmother, who raised him in Grand Rapids, Mich., died soon after. By the time Williams shot and killed Derek Pimpleton in a dispute over marijuana, he was smoking it every day and regularly skipping school. Both boys were 15.
MDOC via AP)
In this Friday, Sept. 30, 2016 photo, Ahmad Williams, center, appears for his resentencing hearing at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich. Williams was convicted in the 1988 fatal shooting of Derrick Pimpleton. "I didn't think for myself. I was basically a follower," Williams said from prison. He wanted to imitate older guys who took and sold drugs in his neighborhood, he said, because "I thought that was fun. ... I was doing what I thought a regular 15 year old would do."
The Grand Rapids Press via AP
Cory Morse
In this Friday, Sept. 30, 2016 photo, Ahmad Williams listens as Danneka Cooper, the sister of Derrick Pimpleton, gives a victim's statement during Williams' resentencing hearing at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich. Cooper testified that 18 years wasn't enough time to make up for her family's loss. "He broke my mother's heart," she said. Williams, who was 15 at the time of the killing, apologized. His new sentence makes him eligible for parole in 2024.
The Grand Rapids Press via AP
Cory Morse
Comments