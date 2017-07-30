US bombers fly mission in response to North Korea's missile launches

WASHINGTON – Two U.S. Air Force bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula during a 10-hour mission Saturday, in response to North Korea's recent intercontinental ballistic missile launches, U.S. Pacific Air Forces said.
The B-1B bombers joined with fighter jets from Japan and South Korea for the mission, the Pacific Air Forces said in a statement.
The action was a "direct response" to North Korea's ICBM launches on Friday and on July 3, the statement said.
"Diplomacy remains the lead; however, we have a responsibility to our allies and our nation to showcase our unwavering commitment while planning for the worst-case scenario," Pacific Air Forces commander Terrence O'Shaughnessy said in the statement.
"If called upon, we are ready to respond with rapid, lethal, and overwhelming force at a time and place of our choosing," O'Shaughnessy said. He said North Korea "remains the most urgent threat to regional stability."
The U.S. planes took off from Guam and flew to the Korean Peninsula via Japanese airspace, the statement said, and crews practiced intercept and formation training during the mission.
