Missouri banned license plate list grows

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 11:37 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

Missouri's database of banned license plates character combinations has grown over the past 40 years to include more than 7,000 arrangements of letters and numbers deemed too offensive.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that state legislators first got involved with personalized license plates in 1977, and the rules for obscene plates have remained the same since 1992.

The obscenity criteria used by the Department of Revenue include plates that "describe ultimate excretory functions or sexual acts in a patently offensive manner or make lewd reference to the male or female sexual organs."

Applications for plates are screened by the department. More than 120 combinations have been added to the list through June 15 this year.

The newspaper has created a Missouri license plate checker to check if a plate is banned.

