Minnesota inmates who killed as teens get chance for parole

This undated photo released by Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in 2017 shows Mahdi Hassan Ali. Minnesota inmates who were sentenced to mandatory life without parole for murders they committed when they were juveniles are being resentenced to life with the possibility of release after 30 years. The state Supreme Court recently upheld three consecutive life sentences for Ali, who killed three people in a Minneapolis market in 2010. He won't be eligible to seek parole until he serves 90 years, which his attorneys say amounts to a life sentence. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)