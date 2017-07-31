National Politics

North Dakota out of US debate on juvenile life sentences

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 1:18 AM

FARGO, N.D.

There's an ongoing national debate on life-without-parole sentences for juveniles, but it's no longer an issue in North Dakota.

Recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions regarding life sentences for juveniles led state lawmakers to pass a bill this year banning life sentences without the possibility of parole for those under 18. It provides a chance for release to offenders who as juveniles were convicted of crimes such as murder and sexual assault resulting in injury. Offenders can petition for a judicial sentencing review after 20 years in prison.

North Dakota has one inmate who was sentenced to life without parole as a juvenile. Barry Garcia was 17 when he was convicted of shooting and killing a West Fargo woman. A Fargo judge in January rejected Garcia's appeal requesting a second chance.

