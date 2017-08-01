National Politics

Federal concealed-carry bills prompt warning in New Mexico

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 4:00 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

A national gun-safety group is stepping up pressure in New Mexico against proposed federal firearms legislation that would make states recognize concealed handgun permits from other states.

With members of Congress returning home for August recess, Americans for Responsible Solutions on Tuesday warned that concealed carry "reciprocity" legislation would undermine New Mexico's rigorous training and screening standards for concealed carry licenses.

Robin Lloyd of Americans for Responsible Solutions warned that as many as 25 other states do not meet New Mexico's requirements for background checks and firearms safety training for people who carry concealed weapons.

The National Rifle Association supports House and Senate bills that enshrine rights to carry concealed weapons across state lines. GOP Rep. Steve Pearce is among more than 200 co-sponsors of the House reciprocity bill.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers 1:08

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers
Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman 1:21

Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman
A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game 2:01

A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game

View More Video