The Latest: Coffman meets voters after GOP health care flop

The Latest on Colorado GOP Rep. Mike Coffman's town hall Tuesday (all times local):
7:40 p.m.
Colorado Republican Rep. Mike Coffman has held his first town hall since the GOP-led Congress failed to deliver policy on health care.
A few hundred people filled half of a high school auditorium in Brighton on Tuesday as Coffman defended efforts to replace the Affordable Care Act enacted under President Barack Obama.
There were hoots and boos for his support of a wall along the Mexican border and his insistence that the health law be repealed. And there were cheers for his support for immigrants, especially military veterans who face deportation, and his efforts to ensure children brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents are able to stay.
Coffman told his suburban Denver constituents that gerrymandered congressional districts are a cause of gridlock in Washington because politicians in safe seats have no reason to compromise on legislative issues.
12:50 p.m.
It's Round Two for Colorado Rep. Mike Coffman, who, unlike many congressional Republicans, has decided to engage once again with anxious voters in his suburban Denver district.
Coffman, who hosted a contentious town hall in April, holds another late Tuesday at a high school in the northern suburb of Brighton.
The event comes after the Republican-controlled Congress failed to act on President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
And it comes as Coffman's Colorado GOP colleague, Rep. Ken Buck, declared the Republican Party "dead" in a Denver Post commentary. Buck says the party has accomplished little in Congress and "no longer has a vision for a better America."
