National Politics

Dem political committee formed to support women candidates

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 12:19 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

There's a new political action committee to recruit and support progressive Democratic women to run for state, county and local office in New Hampshire.

The committee, known as GROW - Granite Staters Reaching Out to Women - plans to reach out to a diverse cross-section of New Hampshire women to increase the number of progressive women office holders in the state.

Democrat Terie Norelli, former Speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives and a founding member of the group, says the state once led the country in electing women to the Legislature, but the numbers have dwindled.

Other founding members include, Kathy Sullivan, former New Hampshire Democratic Party chairwoman, state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark; Judy Reardon, Stefany Shaheen; and Liz Purdy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers 1:08

What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers
Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman 1:21

Why Parnell thinks he differs from Norman
A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game 2:01

A brief history of the Congressional Baseball Game

View More Video