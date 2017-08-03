Trump set to embark on 1st vacation since inauguration

FILE - In this July 3, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., en route to Washington from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Trump once questioned the wisdom of taking vacations. “What’s the point?” he asked. But now the president is readying to join the annual August exodus from this town he calls “the swamp.” Trump is due to set out Aug. 4 on his first extended vacation from Washington since the inauguration _ a 17-day getaway to his private golf club in central New Jersey. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo