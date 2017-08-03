National Politics

New Mexico educational funding at stake in two-month trial

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 4:52 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

A high-stakes legal battle focused on the plight of New Mexico's most vulnerable public school students is in the hands of a state district court judge after two months of testimony in a case that may reshape the way public schools are funded and guided by the state.

Parents, local school districts and advocacy groups have sued the state of New Mexico for failing to meet constitutional obligations to provide essential educational opportunities to all students.

The outcome could reshape funding and access to special programs for English-language learners, Native American youth and students from low-income families across a state with the highest second highest poverty rate in the nation.

Education officials under Republican Gov. Susana Martinez have defended state spending on classrooms as more than adequate.

