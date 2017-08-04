National Politics

Sheriff's records: Inmate hanged himself in county jail cell

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 12:20 AM

DAYTON, Ohio

Sheriff's records say an inmate hanged himself with a bedsheet tied to his cell door at a county jail in southwest Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2upmrSp ) reports that Montgomery County Sheriff's Office records say officers found the 19-year-old inmate in his cell around 5 p.m. Wednesday and weren't able to revive him. A sheriff's report stated that paramedics then arrived at the jail and pronounced the inmate dead shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities didn't immediately release the inmate's name pending notification of relatives.

The sheriff's office has said it would not release any other information about the death until the investigation was completed.

The newspaper reports that a county prosecutor's spokesman said it appeared the man was in jail in connection with a misdemeanor assault case.

