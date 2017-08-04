National Politics

State secretary of veterans' affairs leaving for new job

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 3:28 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Retired Adm. John Harvey Jr. is leaving his job as Virginia's secretary of veterans and defense affairs.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office announced recently that Harvey will be joining the Institute for Defense Analyses.

Virginia is home to the Pentagon and the country's largest naval base, and has more than 730,000 veterans.

McAuliffe said he is appointing Carlos Hopkins as Harvey's replacement.

Hopkins is currently counsel to the governor, and is a lieutenant colonel in the Virginia Army National Guard.

