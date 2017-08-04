Maryland governor to mark anniversary of ADA

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is commemorating the 27th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Hogan will deliver remarks at the Maryland Department of Disabilities on Friday in Annapolis. The governor will deliver a keynote address that gives a Maryland perspective on the ADA.
The department has been hosting a traveling tour throughout the state that runs through August in celebration of the anniversary.
Karen Goss, director of the mid-Atlantic ADA Center, is scheduled to speak at the reception.
Janice Jackson, executive director of Women Embracing Abilities Now, a nonprofit mentoring program, also is scheduled to speak.
