Police: Man threatened women with acid during ATM robberies

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 6:33 AM

NEW YORK

Police in New York City are searching for a man who they say threatened women with acid during robberies at automatic teller machines.

Police say the first robbery occurred May 12 when a 22-year-old woman was approached by a man while using a Citibank ATM in Manhattan. Investigators say the man displayed a bottle of liquid and threatened to throw acid in her face if she didn't give him $1,000. Police say the victim gave the suspect cash and he fled the scene.

Investigators say the suspect approached a 36-year-old woman on May 29 at the same Citibank ATM with a similar threat involving liquid he claimed was acid. The victim gave him $500 before the man fled.

Police say both women weren't injured.

An investigation is continuing.

